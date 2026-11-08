Life's Little Mysteries

How frequently did Viking women fight in battle?

The Vikings are famous for being warriors, but how frequently did Viking women take part in battles?

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A woman with dark hair covered in blood faces an opponent.
A modern-day depiction of a Viking warrior woman.
(Image credit: ADDICTIVE STOCK CREATIVES via Alamy)
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The Vikings were explorers, farmers, merchants and, most famously, warriors who launched raids across large parts of Europe.

Stereotypes of Vikings usually conjure up images of muscular men. But over the past few decades, researchers have turned their attention to women of the Viking Age (roughly A.D. 793 to 1066) and the roles they held. For instance, there are stories of "shield maidens" who fought alongside men, and some of these texts mention Viking women who fought in battle. The archaeological record also holds evidence, including graves of Viking Age women who were buried with war-grade weapons and shields.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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