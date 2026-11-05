Science Spotlight

'We’re looking at how a bear sees the world': From forest trails to 'Sims for Bears,' researchers are learning how grizzlies navigate a fragmented wilderness

Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are decoding grizzly bears' behavior to learn how they navigate a human-dominated world. What they find could build a safer future for both species.

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A family of brown bears crossing a busy road.
Bear 399 jaywalking across traffic with her cubs in the Jackson Hole area.
(Image credit: Thomas Mangelsen)
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Across 53 challenging days between fall 2020 and spring 2021, a 360-pound (160 kilograms) young male grizzly bear nicknamed "Lingenpolter" tried to cross Interstate 90 in western Montana 46 times. High-resolution GPS tracking showed him moving parallel to four lanes of roaring traffic, bouncing off the highway like a furry pinball as he searched for a gap.

Eventually, Lingenpolter beat the odds, probably by slipping under a river bridge. But his hero's journey shows what a formidable barrier a busy highway can be for wildlife, Cecily Costello, a research wildlife biologist at Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, told Live Science. "It is easy to imagine the difficulty this grizzly bear experienced trying to reach the other side," Costello said.

Jane Palmer
Jane Palmer
Live Science Contributor

Jane Palmer is a Colorado-based journalist who is contributing to Live Science with a focus on biodiversity conservation, neuroscience and mental health. She has written about science for many outlets including Nature, Science, Eos Magazine, Al Jazeera, BBC Earth, BBC Future, Mosaic Science and Proto Magazine. Before becoming a journalist, Palmer was a scientist, and she earned a bachelor's degree in cognitive science and a doctorate in computational molecular modeling from the University of Sheffield in England. She enjoys reading and being outside in nature whenever possible, preferably climbing rocks.

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