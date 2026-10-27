This psychologist has a new theory for why orcas keep attacking boats

Live Science spoke with comparative psychologist Christian Frings to discuss a new theory for why orcas are attacking yachts.

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Three orcas are seen in the blue ocean with a large white yacht behind them.
Since 2020, orcas have been attacking yachts off the Iberian Peninsula.
(Image credit: Jackson Roberts via Getty Images)
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Over the past six years, orcas have made headlines for a unique behavior: Some individuals have repeatedly damaged or destroyed rudders on boats. The behavior has prompted a wide range of explanations, including that it's playful, a form of revenge, a warning against getting too close to the pod, or even a type of cultural transmission, in which one orca observes another interacting with a boat and then imitates it.

But Christian Frings, a cognitive psychologist who studies how humans control their actions, thinks it could be deliberate.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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