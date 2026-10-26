Rare burial of elite toddler from pre-Inca culture discovered in Peru

Archaeologists have uncovered the 1,500-year-old burial of an elite toddler from the Moche culture in Peru.

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A ceramic statue with a large head and ears sits in a cave.

The child was buried alongside two ceramic objects depicting defeated warriors about to be sacrificed.

(Image credit: Huacas de Moche Archaeological Project - UNT)
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Margherita Bassi
Margherita Bassi
Live Science Contributor

Margherita is a trilingual freelance writer specializing in science and history writing with a particular interest in archaeology, palaeontology, astronomy and human behavior. She earned her BA from Boston College in English literature, ancient history and French, and her journalism MA from L'École Du Journalisme de Nice in International New Media Journalism. In addition to Live Science, her bylines include Smithsonian Magazine, Discovery Magazine, BBC Travel, Atlas Obscura and more.

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