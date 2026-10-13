2,000-year-old burial found in Russia near a human sacrifice and a cup to ward off magical threats

A human sacrifice was found next to an elite warrior's 2,000-year-old burial in Russia.

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A half unearthed skeleton is seen in brown mud.

The warrior was buried with the remains of his weapons and his horse near the center of the ancient necropolis in the Kuban region near the Russian city of Krasnodar.

(Image credit: Abramzon et al. 2015)
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Tom Metcalfe
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Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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