Bronze ring with Lighthouse of Alexandria engraving discovered at palace on submerged island in Egypt

A bronze ring that depicts the Lighthouse of Alexandria has been discovered underwater in the remains of an ancient palace.

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An underwater image of a diver holding up a small ring under a flashlight.
The moment of discovery as a diver found the ring, which was sitting underwater in the remains of an ancient palace.
(Image credit: Christoph Gerigk©Franck Goddio/Hilti Foundation)

A bronze signet ring depicting the Lighthouse of Alexandria, a wonder of the ancient world, has been discovered underwater in the Mediterranean off Alexandria, Egypt.

A joint team from the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities found the artifact in the remains of a palace on the now-submerged island of Antirhodos, marking the first time a signet ring featuring the image of the lighthouse has been found, the IEASM team said in a statement.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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