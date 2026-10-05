Ancient Egyptians sacrificed pharaohs' servants so they could continue to serve their king in the afterlife, new study finds

The ancient Egyptians practiced human sacrifice around 5,000 years ago, a new study finds.

Owen Jarus&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A square excavation site is seen unearthed in the ground
Part of the first dynasty tomb of King Djer. Human sacrifices were buried nearby, a new study finds.
(Image credit: Mike P Shepherd via Alamy)

The ancient Egyptians practiced human sacrifice around 5,000 years ago, a period shortly after the country was first unified, a new study finds.

In the new study, Roselyn Campbell, an anthropology researcher at Purdue University, re-examined 46 skulls from individuals who were buried near royal tombs that belonged to King Djer, King Djet and Meretneith (a woman who likely ruled Egypt at times), and were built near the ancient sacred city of Abydos. All three rulers lived during the first dynasty, a period that started around 5,000 years ago when Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt were unified into one kingdom. The sacrificed retainers were buried next to the tomb of the king they had served.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.