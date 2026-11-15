Life's Little Mysteries

How did Cleopatra really die?

Ancient writers couldn't agree on how Egypt's last queen took her own life, and the famous snakebite story may owe more to her enemies than to the facts.

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A painting of a man with a laurel crown looks at a woman lounging on a couch.
More than 2,000 years later, mysteries still surround Cleopatra's death.
(Image credit: mikroman6 via Getty Images)
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The death of Cleopatra is among the most famous in history. In 31 B.C., the Egyptian queen and her Roman ally and lover, Mark Antony, lost the Battle of Actium to Octavian, who would later become Rome's first emperor, Augustus. The following summer, Cleopatra was captured during a Roman ambush inside her royal tomb in Alexandria.

According to Octavian’s account, rather than facing the disgrace of defeat, the queen allowed a venomous asp snake to bite her and quickly succumbed to its poison. Some Roman writers, such as the historian Velleius Paterculus, repeated that story without question.

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Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Maule is a former Live Science intern and science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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