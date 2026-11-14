Life's Little Mysteries

Which animal farts the most?

Think that cows are the king of flatulence? There's another animal that likely blows the competition away.

Clarissa Brincat&#039;s avatar
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One horse kicking another in a field at daytime
One Konik horse kicking another. Hindgut fermenters, which include horses, nutrias, rhinos, and elephants are among the contenders for nature's most flatulent animals.
(Image credit: Ger Bosma via Getty Images)
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Flatology, the study of flatulence, sounds more like a joke than a serious scientific discipline. But studying farts actually helps biologists understand an animal's diet and digestion.

We know that a host of creatures ‪—​​ from whales, to snakes, to sloths ‪— pass gas. But do we know which animal is the top tooter? Experts told Live Science the answer is blowing in the wind.

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Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

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