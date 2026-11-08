NASA's destroyed Swift Observatory took one of the best-ever photos of bright Andromeda — Space photo of the week

NASA's Swift Observatory went out in a blaze of glory this week, but it left behind millions of images of the universe that could fuel discoveries for decades.

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A swirl of purple light is seen in deep space.
The Swift Observatory's ultraviolet view of the nearby Andromeda galaxy reveals thousands of light sources that ground-based telescopes miss.
(Image credit: NASA/Swift/Stefan Immler (GSFC) and Erin Grand (UMCP))
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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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