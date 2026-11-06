Gigantic chasm on Mars, 10 times longer than the Grand Canyon, is still tectonically active, surprising 'marsquake' reveals

New research shows that a powerful 2021 marsquake emanating from Valles Marineris — the largest canyon in the solar system — was triggered by unexpected movement in a fault line deep below the gigantic structure, revealing that tectonic activity can still occur on geologically "dead" worlds.

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A photo of Mars showing Valles Marineris stretched across its surface
Valles Marineris is the largest canyon in the solar system and is clearly visible from space. The giant chasm is around 10 times longer than the Grand Canyon and nearly five times as deep.
(Image credit: NASA/USGS)
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Mars' supersize Valles Marineris — the largest known canyon in the solar system — is still tectonically active even though the Red Planet is geologically "dead," new research on a previously record-breaking marsquake reveals.

On Aug. 25, 2021, NASA's InSight lander, which touched down on the Red Planet in 2018, detected a powerful marsquake, designated S0976a. The Martian equivalent of an earthquake reached magnitude 4.2, which, at the time, was the most powerful quake that InSight or any other Mars lander had ever seen. (Since then, a 4.7 magnitude marsquake in May 2022 knocked it off the top spot, but S0976a remains second on this list.)

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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