A tiny chunk of Australia seeded Southeast Asia's tropical forests 50 million years ago, plant fossils preserved in amber reveal

An analysis of plant fossils preserved in amber from Myanmar revealed that the West Burma Block, a chunk of crust that broke off of Australia, seeded Southeast Asia's lush tropical forests.

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Published In News 4 min read
View of a tropical rainforest in Java, Indonesia.
A rich assemblage of tropical plants rafted to Southeast Asia on a piece of Earth's crust that broke off of Australia around 150 million years ago.
(Image credit: Manfred Gottschalk via Getty Images)
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Southeast Asia's tropical forests owe their rich biodiversity to a tiny fragment of Earth's crust that split from what is now northwestern Australia roughly 150 million years ago, a new study reports.

The fragment transported hundreds of flowering species and a flourishing collection of other ancient plants north across the prehistoric Tethys Ocean, the research reveals. The findings contradict previous theories that the fragment originated closer to what is now Southeast Asia and that Southeast Asia's tropical forests evolved sometime after the extinction of the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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