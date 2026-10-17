California redwoods are struggling in the heat — and it's not clear how much damage is being done

When temperatures rise, California redwoods slow down their rate of photosynthesis, a discovery that could have implications for the long-term survival of the iconic species.

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A woman stands under a large tree in the middle of a forest.
California redwoods slow down photosynthesis when temperatures rise, according to a new study looking at their response to extreme heat.
(Image credit: swissmediavision via Getty Images)

When temperatures spike, California redwoods slow down photosynthesis, new research has found. This finding has serious implications for the long-term survival of the iconic trees in a warming world, and their role in storing carbon from the atmosphere.

California redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) forests are among the largest aboveground carbon stores on the planet. These towering trees are native to central and northern California, and evolved to take advantage of the region's historically mild weather. In recent decades, their range has contracted significantly. But climate change is threatening the health and function of these forests.

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Sarah Wild
Sarah Wild
Live Science Contributor

Sarah Wild is a British-South African freelance science journalist. She has written about particle physics, cosmology and everything in between. She studied physics, electronics and English literature at Rhodes University, South Africa, and later read for an MSc Medicine in bioethics.

Since she started perpetrating journalism for a living, she's written books, won awards, and run national science desks. Her work has appeared in Nature, Science, Scientific American, and The Observer, among others. In 2017 she won a gold AAAS Kavli for her reporting on forensics in South Africa.

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