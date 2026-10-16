Physicists froze a 'necklace' of atoms — and witnessed a quantum phenomenon predicted 100 years ago

Atoms confined to a single line can bind into clusters called Bethe strings. A new experiment points to a mix of many such clusters, though the evidence is still indirect.

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A series of red dots with blue lines coming out of them
An illustration of strings of particles, the foundation of elusive quantum 'Bethe strings'.
(Image credit: Gremlin via Getty Images)

"Necklaces" of ultracold atoms have provided new evidence to support a nearly 100-year-old quantum theory.

In 1931, physicists were trying to use quantum mechanics to explain why some materials are magnetic. Then, a young physicist named Hans Bethe looked at a single row of electrons. Each electron's spin can point up or down. Bethe worked out the math for how such a row behaves and found that if a few spins in the row flip, they can stick together and travel down the row as a single unit.

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Larissa G. Capella
Larissa G. Capella
Live Science Contributor

Larissa G. Capella is a science writer based in Washington state. She obtained a B.S. in physics and a B.A. in English creative writing in 2024, which enabled her to pursue a career that integrates both disciplines. She reports mainly on environmental, Earth and physical sciences, but is always willing to write about any science that sparks her curiosity. Her work has appeared in Eos, Science News, Space.com, among others. 

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