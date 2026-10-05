New quantum chip taps into weird quasiparticles to get qubits to communicate over long distances

Scientists have developed a new type of architecture for quantum computing chips, and it could pave the way for machines capable of large-scale processing.

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Tower of device made of copper discs connected by glowing wires and vacuum tubes. Illustration of the concept of quantum computer and computing
Experts have created a new type of framework for quantum computers
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Researchers have developed a new type of interconnected architecture for quantum computing chips, and it could pave the way for machines capable of large-scale processing, including those with over a million qubits.

In a study published June 15 in the journal APL Quantum, scientists aimed to resolve a huge problem with the leading quantum processing units (QPUs): Qubits struggle to communicate and share quantum information with each other if they aren't immediate neighbors.

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Peter Ray Allison
Peter Ray Allison

Peter is a degree-qualified engineer and experienced freelance journalist, specializing in science, technology and culture. He writes for a variety of publications, including the BBC, Computer Weekly, IT Pro, the Guardian and the Independent. He has worked as a technology journalist for over ten years. Peter has a degree in computer-aided engineering from Sheffield Hallam University. He has worked in both the engineering and architecture sectors, with various companies, including Rolls-Royce and Arup.

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