Huawei unveils 'SuperCluster' architecture designed to make 1 million AI chips work as a single computer

The new Peerium architecture aims to power hyper-efficient computers capable of training AI models with up to 40 trillion parameters.

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Engineers in China have built a new computer architecture they say can one day make up to a million artificial intelligence (AI) chips work as one. For comparison, Elon Musk's AI company, SpaceXAI (soon to be SpaceXSI), describes its Colossus cluster as the world's most powerful AI training system, comprising 200,000 interconnected chips.

Traditionally, the AI chips used to train foundation models are housed in separate servers and communicate over a network to share data and divide workloads. But the new architecture, Peerium, uses a high-speed interconnect system designed to maintain efficient communication between chips across multiple racks, even as the number of chips scales into the hundreds of thousands.

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Fiona Jackson
Fiona Jackson

Fiona Jackson is a freelance writer and editor primarily covering science and technology. She has worked as a reporter on the science desk at MailOnline, and also covered enterprise tech news for TechRepublic, eWEEK, and TechHQ. 

Fiona cut her teeth writing human interest stories for global news outlets at the press agency SWNS. She has a Master's degree in Chemistry, an NCTJ Diploma and a cocker spaniel named Sully, who she lives with in Bristol, UK.

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