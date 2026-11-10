Hidden 'sheets' of gravity can tear and reconnect like the sun's magnetic field does, fresh look at Einstein's equations suggests

A fresh look at Einstein's equations suggests that gravity can sometimes snap and reconnect, similar to magnetic field lines on the sun. The findings hint at a new way that gravity and matter can trade energy.

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An illustration of blue and glowing yellow light with various white lines coming off of them.
A giant magnetic field line loops and snaps over the surface of the sun. New research based on Einstein’s relativity suggests that gravity can snap and reconnect in a similar fashion.
(Image credit: NASA/SDO/HMI/AIA/LMSAL)
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Magnetic reconnection — the process behind the sun's most violent outbursts — may have a counterpart in gravity.

According to a new theoretical study, sheet-like structures in the gravitational field can break apart and reconnect in new arrangements, much like the magnetic field lines that unleash solar flares.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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