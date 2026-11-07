The Maya used so much red paint that they poisoned their water with mercury, mud sediments reveal

Researchers found extreme levels of mercury in sediment cores in Mexico ‪—‬ and it’s all because the Maya loved red paint.

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A close up of a reddish intricate carving
The ancient Maya loved red paint, but they poisoned their lakes with toxic mercury because of it.
(Image credit: Craig Lovell via Getty Images)
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The Maya used so much red paint that they accidentally poisoned their lakes and waterways with mercury, a new study finds.

The problem was cinnabar, a vivid-red mercury-sulfide mineral that can be used as the pigment vermilion in red paint. The run-off from the paint can enter waterways, where anaerobic bacteria then transform cinnabar into highly toxic methylmercury in the sediments of lakes. Over time, the methylmercury accumulates to higher levels in the food chain.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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