Tectonic forces near Japan helped fuel the formation of the Grand Canyon

A double subduction zone off the coast of Japan caused rifting halfway around the world to accelerate, fueling the formation of some of North America's most iconic features.

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A view of the Baja Penninsula from space.
The formation of the Gulf of California, the waterway between Baja and the rest of Mexico, was accelerated by subduction occurring off Japan, new research suggests.
(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)
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A geological reorganization near Japan may have led to the formation of one of North America's most recognizable features.

The birth of the Gulf of California, which rifted from Mexico and created the Baja Peninsula 6 million to 8 million years ago, was accelerated by the formation of a double subduction zone more than 6,000 miles (9,600 kilometers) away, near Japan. This reorganization led to a transfer of tectonic force across the Pacific tectonic plate, which, in turn, opened the Gulf of California and ultimately led to the Grand Canyon's formation, according to new research published Oct. 29 in the journal Science.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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