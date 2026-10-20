Devastating 2025 Myanmar earthquake sheds light on how the 'Big One' could play out in California

The fault that triggered a massive earthquake in Myanmar last year is tilted much like California's San Andreas, which can influence how much shaking takes place and where.

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A view of metal railroad tracks curving due to the damage from an earthquake
The 2025 earthquake that hit near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar was so powerful, it bent these train tracks.
(Image credit: Photo(s) taken by Dr. Tha Zin Htet Tin of East Yangon University)
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Last year's massive earthquake in Myanmar could help researchers better predict where the worst shaking will be if the "Big One" hits the San Andreas Fault in California.

The magnitude 7.7 quake hit on March 28, 2025, near the city of Mandalay and shook buildings as far away as Bangkok, 830 miles (1,330 kilometers) away. The death toll was at least 3,700 people. New research that used detailed satellite data and a one-of-a-kind video of the ground rupturing reveals that the fault had a twisty, almost helical shape, which affected the shaking.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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