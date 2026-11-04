It's the end of an era: NASA's Swift telescope has reached the conclusion of its nearly 22-year mission, burning up in Earth's atmosphere after studying some of the universe's most powerful and mysterious events.

According to NASA , the spacecraft reentered the atmosphere at "7:39 a.m. EST Wednesday over the North Sumatra region of Indonesia, at approximately 3.4 degrees north latitude and 98.6 degrees east longitude." NASA expected most of the telescope's structure to burn up during its passage through Earth's atmosphere, estimating a 1-in-2,100 chance of any surviving debris falling over a populated area. No damage or injuries have been reported.

Weighing approximately 3,200 pounds (1,450 kilograms), the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory was initially designed for a two-year mission, but it far exceeded expectations. Over two decades, Swift became an important tool in the study of gamma-ray bursts , supernovas, black holes and other cosmic phenomena.

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Exceeding expectations

Launched in November 2004, Swift was designed to detect gamma-ray bursts, powerful explosions that occur throughout the universe. Its three onboard telescopes let scientists observe cosmic events across different wavelengths, including ultraviolet, optical and X-ray light. The telescope could swivel to focus on different sky targets in a matter of minutes, allowing it to rapidly follow up on sudden events like supernova explosions.

NASA estimates that Swift's scientific observations have contributed to approximately 7,000 research papers, leaving behind an extensive collection that scientists can continue studying for years.

Why did Swift's mission end?

Swift's return was driven by atmospheric drag, which eventually slowed the spacecraft and caused its orbit to decay. Increased solar activity intensified the drag, thus accelerating the space telescope's descent toward Earth.

Earlier this year, NASA explored an ambitious rescue mission to extend Swift's operational life. In August 2026 , a privately developed robotic spacecraft built by Katalyst Space Technologies was intended to rendezvous with Swift and boost it into a higher orbit. However, the mission failed after launching, leaving the observatory on its path toward reentry.

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NASA officially ended Swift's scientific operations on Oct. 20 after its declining altitude made observations too difficult. For NASA and the broader astronomy community, Swift's story is a reminder that even missions designed to last just a few years can fundamentally change our understanding of our universe.