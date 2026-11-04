Swift has fallen: NASA's 22-year-old space telescope burns up over Sumatra

The reentry of NASA's dead Swift space telescope is the end of an era for rapid-response space science.

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An illustration of NASA&#039;s Swift observatory over Earth. The decades-old spacecraft could fall through the atmosphere as early as tonight (Nov. 3).
An illustration of NASA's Swift Observatory taking data above Earth. The telescope has now entered Earth's orbit and will burn up in the atmosphere.
(Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)
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It's the end of an era: NASA's Swift telescope has reached the conclusion of its nearly 22-year mission, burning up in Earth's atmosphere after studying some of the universe's most powerful and mysterious events.

According to NASA, the spacecraft reentered the atmosphere at "7:39 a.m. EST Wednesday over the North Sumatra region of Indonesia, at approximately 3.4 degrees north latitude and 98.6 degrees east longitude." NASA expected most of the telescope's structure to burn up during its passage through Earth's atmosphere, estimating a 1-in-2,100 chance of any surviving debris falling over a populated area. No damage or injuries have been reported.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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