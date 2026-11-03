5,300-year-old kidney stone the size of a grape found in Bronze Age man's burial near Black Sea

Researchers identified a 5,300-year-old kidney stone in the burial of a Bronze Age cattle herder in Russia.

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on the left, a close-up of a kidney stone; on the right, a human skeleton being excavated
Archaeologists excavated a Bronze Age kurgan burial and found the skeleton of a man and a kidney or bladder stone.
(Image credit: Berezina et al. / Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences)
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A Bronze Age man buried in a monumental tomb near the Black Sea may have died from complications of a urinary tract infection (UTI) more than five millennia ago, according to a new study. Archaeologists identified a grape-size object consistent with a kidney or bladder stone in the man's burial.

"He lived with a chronic urogenital infection," study lead author Natalia Berezina, an anthropologist at Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia, told Live Science in an email.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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