Ghostly statue of 'shrine maiden' discovered at 1,500-year-old burial mound in Japan

Archaeologists have unearthed a human-shaped funeral offering that may represent an ancient Japanese priestess.

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a painted clay artifact shaped like a human lies on the ground during an archaeological excavation
Archaeologists recovered a human-shaped haniwa (a clay figure) from a burial mound in Japan.
(Image credit: Gunma Archaeological Research Foundation)
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Archaeologists have discovered a ghostly human-shaped artifact at a fifth-century burial mound in Japan. The clay figurine's appearance suggests it represents a female shaman who once guarded a tomb.

The artifact was unearthed at the archaeological site of Nishikaminomiya, northwest of Tokyo, according to a translated statement from Japan's Gunma prefectural government. At the site, archaeologists found nearly a dozen burial mounds known as "kofun" dated to the fifth and sixth centuries.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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