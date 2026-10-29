Decapitated man buried near fort in Roman-era Scotland gets a new virtual face

See the new facial reconstruction of a man from Roman-era Scotland who was decapitated after his death and buried near a Roman fort.

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A photo of a balding man with a gray beard against a black background
The face of a man buried in the second century outside the Roman fort at Inveresk, near modern Edinburgh. Isotopic analysis suggests he grew up in southern Britain.
(Image credit: Chris Rynn)
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Researchers have virtually reconstructed the face of a man who was decapitated after his death almost 2,000 years ago and then buried near a Roman military fort in Scotland.

While it's unclear why the man was beheaded, other burials hundreds of miles away may offer a clue. A chemical analysis of the man's remains suggests that he grew up in southern Britain. Beheading bodies may have been an obscure burial rite for some southern Britons, as other headless bodies from about the same time have been found in that region, John H. Reid, an archaeologist at the Trimontium Trust who was not involved in the excavations, told Live Science.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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