Scientists invent implant that can transform sugar in the blood to treat type 2 diabetes

An experimental medical device uses a tiny amount of electricity to spark a chemical reaction and remove extra sugar from the bloodstream.

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An illustration of a blood vessel showing its contents including red donut-shaped blood cells and white sugar cubes.
An experimental medical device uses a chemical reaction to convert sugar in the blood into a harmless byproduct.
(Image credit: nopparit via Getty Images)
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An experimental medical implant that removes excess sugar from the blood has shown promise in treating diabetes and obesity in tests with lab mice.

Coupled with a continuous glucose monitor, which tracks blood sugar levels in real time, the tiny device is designed to adjust blood sugar levels according to a patient's needs. It does so using a chemical reaction powered by electricity. In the mouse experiments, it prevented sudden insulin spikes and promoted fat loss.

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Victoria Atkinson
Victoria Atkinson
Live Science Contributor

Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.

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