Colorectal cancer cases in kids have risen sixfold over past 2 decades ‪—‬ researchers are racing to understand why

While rare, colorectal cancer is becoming more common in kids, teens and young adults, and the disease appears particularly aggressive in this age group.

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In recent decades, colorectal cancer rates have risen among young people in the U.S., although in absolute terms, the disease remains rare in this age group.
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More children, teens and very young adults are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States, and new research suggests they often experience aggressive forms of the disease.

While diagnosis rates are rising, the disease is still rare among young people. Colorectal cancer, which affects the lower intestines and rectum, is largely a disease of age: 55% of all colorectal cancers are diagnosed in people over 65, and only 16% occur in people ages 49 or younger, according to a 2026 study published in the flagship journal of the American Cancer Society. Only a few hundred cases per year are diagnosed in people under age 21 in the U.S.

Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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