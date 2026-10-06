'Mpox has not disappeared': Why the infectious disease is still spreading in the US and may be here to stay

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) continues to circulate in the U.S. Can it be stopped?

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An illustration of a series of pink viruses in front of a blue background
Mpox, an infectious disease related to smallpox, continues to circulate in the U.S. after a global outbreak in 2022 sparked a large number of cases in the country.
(Image credit: TUMEGGY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Mpox spread across the world in 2022, triggering tens of thousands of cases in countries where the infection was once rarely seen. Although the disease has since fallen out of news headlines, mpox (formerly called monkeypox) continues to circulate. Now, recent data suggests that the viral illness may soon be endemic to the United States, meaning it will circulate in the country consistently.

Previously, mpox cropped up sporadically in the U.S. via travelers who had visited African countries where the disease is endemic, as well as imported, infected animals that spread the virus to people. Cases have fallen substantially since the peak of the outbreak in 2022, but they haven't disappeared. A report published in August found that there were 2,800 cases in 2024 and over 2,500 in 2025, with only a small fraction being tied to travel. Nearly all of the viral samples analyzed were descendants of the strain that sparked the 2022 outbreak. In short, once the virus arrived, it never went away.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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