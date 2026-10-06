'Mpox has not disappeared': Why the infectious disease is still spreading in the US and may be here to stay

Mpox spread across the world in 2022, triggering tens of thousands of cases in countries where the infection was once rarely seen. Although the disease has since fallen out of news headlines, mpox ( formerly called monkeypox ) continues to circulate. Now, recent data suggests that the viral illness may soon be endemic to the United States, meaning it will circulate in the country consistently.

Previously, mpox cropped up sporadically in the U.S. via travelers who had visited African countries where the disease is endemic, as well as imported, infected animals that spread the virus to people. Cases have fallen substantially since the peak of the outbreak in 2022, but they haven't disappeared. A report published in August found that there were 2,800 cases in 2024 and over 2,500 in 2025, with only a small fraction being tied to travel. Nearly all of the viral samples analyzed were descendants of the strain that sparked the 2022 outbreak. In short, once the virus arrived, it never went away.

"There's no set threshold for what constitutes endemicity of monkeypox virus (MPXV) in the United States," Ryan Standford, an epidemiologist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Poxvirus and Rabies Branch and co-author of the report, told Live Science in an email. "But each year provides further evidence of this transition."

Why is mpox still spreading in the U.S., and what can be done to snuff it out? It's likely that too few people have received two doses of the mpox vaccine JYNNEOS, which together are 66% to 90% effective. But beyond low vaccination, there may be other, less-understood factors that are contributing to the continued spread, experts told Live Science.

"We don't quite know how it's able to persist at such low numbers across the entire country," said Joel Wertheim , a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California, San Diego.

Who should get vaccinated? Find out who is recommended to get an mpox vaccine in the United States, and also learn about the infection's common symptoms and available treatments.

At the same time, public health efforts around mpox have dwindled. Without a sustained effort on that front, it's unlikely the disease will be eliminated from the U.S.

"We have vaccines, testing, and a much stronger understanding of the disease than we did in 2022," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis , chief medical officer of Callen-Lorde, a LGBTQ+ community health center in New York City, told Live Science in an email. "Our focus now should be making sure those tools remain accessible, especially for communities that continue to face ongoing risk," said Daskalakis, who coordinated the nation's mpox response during the previous presidential administration.

"People at increased risk should know that mpox has not disappeared."

Who is at risk of mpox in the U.S.?

In the U.S., mpox is predominantly affecting men who have sex with men, and current vaccine recommendations are aimed at this group and their sexual partners. Mpox mostly spreads from person to person through close contact , and transmission during sex is playing a major role in the ongoing spread in the U.S.

Men who have sex with men are not more prone to mpox infection than anyone else. Rather, this transmission pattern stems from the outbreak beginning within a specific sexual network and then continuing to persist within the same network. "The mpox virus rediscovered the same transmission network that HIV had explored decades earlier," Wertheim said.

In a paper published in 2025 , Wertheim and colleagues described the transmission dynamics of mpox in New York City during the 2022 outbreak. Similar to how HIV previously spread, mpox triggered "densely connected" clusters of infection. Then, as people in the network gained immunity via infection and vaccination, the cases petered out, decreasing to the persistent trickle we see now.

Wertheim noted that he's not surprised that mpox has remained largely confined to the same network, rather than leaping into new groups.

"From an evolutionary, ecological perspective, it's not hugely successful," Wertheim said. "It's sort of barely hanging on as an STI."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology (DHCPP)) These images of mpox rashes depict how the lesions can look on different skin tones. (The images were shared by the CDC prior to the infection's name being changed.) (Image credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology (DHCPP)) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Why is mpox still circulating?

So if mpox is not hugely successful and we have a vaccine, how has the virus continued to circulate? One big factor is that too few at-risk people have been vaccinated, experts said.

The CDC's Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics has crunched the numbers to see what percentage of that at-risk group needs to have immunity to stop mpox transmission, Daskalakis said. The at-risk group is estimated by counting the men who have sex with men who are either taking HIV-preventing medicines or have HIV, and then adding 25% to that total to account for additional people in the same sexual network. That estimate comes out to about 2 million people.

To prevent an outbreak bigger than the one in 2022, between 21% and 35% would have to have immunity through vaccination or a past infection. If over 50% of the group had immunity, that would mean there's a "very small probability" of sustained local transmission, the CDC's modeling suggested.

The current case counts suggest we haven't hit the 50% mark, or a total of roughly 1 million complete vaccinations or past infections.

Data from the August report on mpox seems to support the idea that too few people are vaccinated. That said, information about vaccination status was missing for about 62% of the reported cases. Among the remaining cases, 76% were unvaccinated, while 10% had gotten one dose and 14% had gotten two.

In a subset of 860 cases, the effect of vaccination was striking: Unvaccinated people had nearly 10 times higher odds of hospitalization due to mpox than fully vaccinated people did.

As the emergency phase faded from public attention, awareness and risk perception may have declined. Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, chief medical officer of Callen-Lorde

Waning public health attention

It's difficult to pin down exactly how many at-risk people are vaccinated, given that that data is no longer tracked at the national level. "My understanding is that there's no mandatory reporting on mpox vaccination data," Wertheim said.

The CDC previously monitored national vaccination trends, comparing the number of people vaccinated to the overall at-risk population. But that tracking stopped in early 2024 , when about 23% of the at-risk population had been fully vaccinated.

Some states, such as New York , previously mandated that clinicians provide their state health department data on the number of people given mpox vaccines. But that reporting is now voluntary, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health told Live Science in an email.

People recommended to get the JYNNEOS vaccine need two doses to be maximally protected from mpox. (Image credit: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, "as the emergency phase faded from public attention, awareness and risk perception may have declined," Daskalakis said. Public health messaging about the virus and vaccination has also waned.

"In recent weeks, HHS [the Department of Health and Human Services] has pulled down some of the plain-language guidance, which is not helpful in supporting messaging," Daskalakis noted. This decision to remove online resources about mpox reflects the federal government's current stance against addressing issues that affect LGBTQ+ health, he told Live Science.

Complicating factors

Although JYNNEOS substantially lowers the risk of severe mpox infection, the vaccine is not perfect, said Rachel Roper , a professor of microbiology and immunology at East Carolina University.

The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes (thin tissues found in the eyes, nose, mouth, anus and genitals). The mpox vaccine is good at generating systemic immunity, but it's not as good at guarding against the virus's immediate effects at those mucous membranes, said Roper, who studies poxviruses and vaccines against them.

Because mpox is largely spreading through sexual contact that involves those membranes, that slight gap in protection may also help to explain some of the ongoing spread, she suggested.

Plus, "there are also some data supporting asymptomatic infection as a possible route of transmission, making it more difficult to eliminate local transmission of mpox," Daskalakis said.

What can be done?

Given that mpox is already well established within some sexual networks in the U.S., "preventing endemicity entirely may be increasingly difficult," Standford told Live Science.

And notably, some federal funding cuts could undermine efforts to address mpox, Daskalakis said. These include cuts to Medicaid, mental-health services, housing programs, and HIV services such as the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program .

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis speaking at the White House on Sept. 7, 2022, when he provided an update on the administration's response to the ongoing mpox outbreak. (Image credit: Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images)

Thankfully, looking at current mpox trends, "there's no indication we're returning back to 2022 levels," Wertheim told Live Science. So far in 2026, just under 1,000 mpox cases have been reported, according to the CDC . Month over month, the number of cases is generally trending downward. So, at a glance, the current situation seems better than it was in 2025, he said.

"We sort of seem to be on this razor's edge between endemicity and extinction," he said. "And it's not really clear which way it'll go."

Tipping the virus toward extinction will require healthcare providers to be informed and equipped to spot and manage cases, Daskalakis said. And communicating the importance of vaccination is key.

"One lesson from 2022 was that trusted messengers matter," he said. "We [at Callen-Lorde] work closely with LGBTQ+ communities and make information and vaccination opportunities available in settings where people already receive care." The clinic integrates conversations about mpox vaccination into routine health visits, sexual health services, HIV prevention programs and community outreach activities.

Beyond vaccinating at-risk populations, educating patients about how mpox spreads and how to reduce their risk is also key, Standford noted. "Vaccination coverage is a very important factor, but it is not the only one," he said.

Tipping mpox toward extinction will also require enough investment to maintain the disease surveillance, vaccination, testing and treatment capacity that the federal government helped to expand in 2022, Daskalakis said. The vaccine itself is now commercially available to clinics and in adequate supply, he emphasized.

"The fact that we're seeing ongoing circulation underscores the need for sustained prevention efforts rather than viewing mpox as a resolved public health issue," he said. "Infectious diseases don't disappear simply because public attention shifts."

Disclaimer This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Article Sources Sandford, R., Tuttle, A., Aeschleman, L., et al. (2026) Monkeypox Virus Surveillance — United States, 2024–2025. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (75:406–412) https://www.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm7532a1

Help us improve Live Science Pro: We're always trying to make our content better. Leave us feedback about Pro here .