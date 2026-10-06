Mpox is still spreading in the US — here's what to know about vaccines, symptoms and treatment

Mpox continues to circulate in many countries, including the United States. Here's what to know about the infection and the vaccines that protect against it.

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A digital illustration showing the ovular mpox virus filled with DNA
The mpox virus is related to the smallpox viruses and causes similar, but milder, symptoms.
(Image credit: SERGII IAREMENKO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a poxvirus, meaning a virus in the same family as smallpox. The infection was formerly known as monkeypox.

Historically, mpox was endemic to Africa, and the virus consistently spread in the continent's central, eastern and western regions. In 2022, an unprecedented global outbreak spurred the widespread transmission of mpox in places that had seen only sporadic cases in the past.

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Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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