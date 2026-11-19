Astronomers using the Vera C. Rubin Observatory have discovered two ancient Trojan asteroids trailing Neptune ‪—‬ the first new ones to be spotted in 15 years.

The findings, published Oct. 15 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters , could improve our understanding of the early solar system while reinforcing the Rubin Observatory's potential to unearth new cosmic objects during its brisk scans of the sky.

Trojan asteroids are icy, rocky bodies that dwell in a planet's vicinity but don't orbit it. Instead, these asteroids orbit the sun, following the same path as the planet. Trojan asteroids exist in distinct swarms roughly 60 degrees ahead of and behind the planet. At these points, called Lagrange points 4 and 5 (L4 and L5), respectively, the gravitational tugs of the sun and the planet balance each other, essentially "locking" the asteroids in position, according to NASA .

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However, very few Trojans actually hang around for billions of years. Such asteroids are likely planetary building block remnants from the solar system's infancy, and detecting them in the outer solar system can be challenging.

Jupiter's Trojans are the most famous; the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center notes that an incredible 15,000 of these objects have been discovered so far. But some other planets, including Neptune, also host Trojans. In fact, a 2005 study suggested that Neptune has up to 10 times more Trojans than Jupiter . Until now, though, astronomers have spotted only 28 Neptunian Trojans, with just two of these being long-term L5 members.

There are two reasons why it's difficult to detect these rocks. First, the Neptunian Trojans are extremely faint. More critically, for nearly 15 years, the Trojan population's position in the sky relative to Earth has overlapped with the central region of the Milky Way . Consequently, bright background stars have made it nearly impossible to discern the tiny, faint asteroids, Megan Schwamb , the study's first author and a researcher who focuses on how planets and their building blocks form and evolve at Queen's University Belfast, told Live Science in an email.

An illustration of the Jovian Trojans orbiting in front of and behind Jupiter (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

However, from 2025 onward, the L5 group's position has moved — albeit extremely slowly — away from the galactic plane. This has made the population slightly easier to observe. At the same time, the Rubin Observatory started scanning the entire Southern Hemisphere sky with the world's largest digital camera.

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"Rubin is pretty uniquely suited to being excellent at discovering Neptune Trojans," study co-author Kathryn Volk , a scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, told Live Science in an email. "The on-sky density of these objects is not particularly high, so having a large field of view helps a lot!" (Rubin has a field of view equivalent to seven full moons, according to the observatory's website .) This, along with the observatory's excellent vision — which allows it to detect objects 100 billion times dimmer than Venus — enabled the discovery of the new Trojans.

Steadfast Trojans

The new Trojan observations form part of the Rubin Science Validation Survey, a three-month-long test run that was held in mid-2025 prior to the start of the observatory's flagship decade-long Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), which is now underway. By chance, the Science Validation Survey encompassed the part of the sky containing Neptune's L5 Trojans, leading to the asteroids being photographed within three weeks of the survey's start.

Following the discoveries, the researchers created computer models to determine the asteroids' orbits. These simulations revealed that the duo will continue to tag behind Neptune for a billion years. The results suggest that the asteroids' trajectories have been stable for several billion years, which means the asteroids may have been traversing these routes from the time of the early solar system. The researchers also found a third object in Rubin's data, but it had a stable orbit in only some of their simulations, leading them to classify it as a candidate Trojan rather than a confirmed one.

However, the two confirmed Trojans likely didn't form in place alongside Neptune. The simulations showed that the asteroids' orbits are highly tilted, just like those of the previously discovered L5 asteroids — suggesting that Neptune captured these objects as they were hurtling past.

Determining the properties of both the Jovian and Neptunian Trojan asteroids will help researchers understand what happened during the solar system's infancy, when the giant planets are believed to have migrated to their present-day positions, Volk said.

Schwamb expects the LSST to unveil many more of the hypothesized Neptunian Trojans, especially because it will survey this same patch of the sky repeatedly over the next several months.

Article Sources Schwamb, M. E., Bernardinelli, P. H., Volk, K., Murtagh, J., 林 H. W. 省. L., Rivkin, A. S., Chandler, C. O., Jones, R. L., Benecchi, S. D., Jurić, M., Kurlander, J. A., Greenstreet, S., Wilson, A., West, M., & Lyttle, R. R. (2026). NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s first view of the Neptune Trojan L5 (Trailing) cloud: Two new long-term stable Trojans. The Astrophysical Journal Letters, 1010(2), L36. https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/aead9a