James Webb telescope discovers most distant ring galaxy ever, hinting at an ultra-rare early universe collision

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have observed a galaxy with a ring of newborn stars as it appeared 2.1 billion years after the Big Bang — hinting that the early universe may have been more chaotic than once thought.

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A pixelated image of a glowing circle of colors.

A view of the possible ring galaxy GS18660 as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. New observations hint that the ancient galaxy may have been created by a collision with an 'intruder' galaxy.

(Image credit: Pera et. al/ Astronomy and Astrophysics)
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Shreejaya Karantha
Shreejaya Karantha
Live Science contributor

Shreejaya Karantha is a science writer specializing in astronomy, covering topics such as the sun, planetary science, stellar evolution, black holes, and early universe cosmology. Based in India, she works as a writer and research specialist at The Secrets of the Universe, where she contributes to scripts for research-based and explainer videos. Shreejaya holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's degree in physics with a specialization in astrophysics.

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