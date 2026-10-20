The James Webb telescope is watching one of the earliest supernovas in the universe unfold

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope may have discovered a supernova erupting just 1.1 billion years after the Big Bang.

By Edited by ,
Published In News
A close up of a supernova with a deep space image in the background
The James Webb Space Telescope may have found one of the most distant supernovas ever. New observations show what the explosion looked like just days after erupting.
(Image credit: Zhuang et al., arXiv, 2026 (boxout), ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, G. Östlin, P. G. Perez-Gonzalez, J. Melinder, the JADES Collaboration, the MIDIS collaboration, M. Zamani (background))
0

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have found what may be one of the most distant supernovas ever observed. And in a stroke of cosmic luck, the team thinks they're seeing what the explosion looked like just days after it ignited.

The supernova, named AT 2026abck, dates to around 1.15 billion years after the Big Bang, when the universe was less than one-tenth of its current age and bursting with massive stars flickering into life. The massive exploding star violently released its light over 12.5 billion years ago, according to the researchers — so long ago that the distance between us has effectively ballooned sixfold due to the expansion of the universe.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Ivan Farkas
Live Science Contributor

Ivan is a long-time writer who loves learning about technology, history, culture, and just about every major “ology” from “anthro” to “zoo.” Ivan also dabbles in internet comedy, marketing materials, and industry insight articles. An exercise science major, when Ivan isn’t staring at a book or screen he’s probably out in nature or lifting progressively heftier things off the ground. Ivan was born in sunny Romania and now resides in even-sunnier California. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.