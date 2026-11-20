For the first time, astronomers have caught two stars — a supergiant and a star slightly smaller than the sun — in the act of merging. After orbiting each other for thousands of years, the pair came together in just under seven years — a span short enough that researchers could watch the drama play out from start to finish. The discovery was described in a study published Nov. 18 in the journal Nature .

"Stellar mergers are very, very difficult to observe in real time because they are hard to predict," Viraj Karambelkar , an astrophysicist at Columbia University and first author of the study, said in a NASA statement . "However, we noticed something unusual was going on in 2023 and continued to monitor the system to see what it would do."

The stars' imminent merger was originally picked up by NASA's now-retired Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer — a spacecraft that was designed to spot asteroids but also discovered many other interesting changes in the night sky .

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Researchers noticed that a previously stable binary star system in the Andromeda galaxy , the closest major galaxy to ours, had begun to brighten. Follow-up observations from the Wide-Field Infrared Transient Explorer ‪—‬ a near-infrared instrument at the Palomar Observatory in California — revealed that the galaxy had also started spewing dust. Karambelkar’s team backed up these observations with data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in December 2025.

The researchers dubbed the binary pair "Bao" (after its formal name, AT 2025abao) and started keeping tabs. They found that sometime in 2018, the smaller component of Bao bumped into the surface of the supergiant Bao. From there, things escalated quickly. The stars started exchanging gas in a process known as common envelope evolution. The larger Bao dragged its smaller companion closer and closer, until it was finally sucked into the supergiant's core, releasing a gigantic burst of energy.

Views of the stellar merger in Andromeda (left) captured by the NEOWISE, SPHEREx, and James Webb space telescopes (right). (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Viraj Karambelkar (Columbia), Kishalay De (Columbia); Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI); Acknowledgment: DSS, Robert Gendler)

This dramatic culmination was "almost like a bomb exploding inside a living star," study co-author Kishalay De , an astronomer at Columbia University, said in the statement.

The researchers were surprised by not only the speed of this interaction but also its outcome. Bao could have easily exploded into a supernova, transformed into a neutron star or collapsed into a black hole . Instead, it seems to have settled back into a single massive star. Future observations will give scientists a sense of how the new, rejuvenated Bao is holding up after its act of cosmic cannibalism.

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The team's analysis could also help inform future studies of supergiant stars and binary systems. Getting a clearer picture of how common envelope evolution works could allow astronomers to reconstruct how previous mergers went down. Thanks to NASA's new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope , Karambelkar predicts Bao will be far from the last merging stars scientists spot.