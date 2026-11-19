Recently, University of California, Berkeley ethologist Julie Elie used artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral experiments to decode the different vocalizations of zebra finches (Taeniopygia guttata), bringing scientists one step closer to talking to animals .

Birds are just some of many animals that experts hope to understand and communicate with. Scientists are also deciphering the clicks and calls of sperm whales and humpback whales . Some animals, like cats, can change their meows depending on what they're seeking from their owners, such as food or attention.

In the wake of Elie's new findings, Live Science asked its readers what animal they would want to talk to if they could.

Over 550 people voted in our poll, with 54% picking dog. The next-largest voting group, 28% of respondents, chose cat.

The comments reflected the obvious trend of readers wanting to speak to their pets. One commenter wrote, "Cats, simply because I've had more of them as pets over the decades than anything else. I don't think spiders would be interesting conversationalists, I'm unlikely to encounter whales here in the middle of North America, and dogs that I meet on my daily walks are only invested in the canine treats I carry."

Another reader said we'd never be able to understand our pets even if we could communicate with them. "Unfortunately you would have to experience the world through your nose to truly understand what they experience. To understand what a dog is thinking you would have to 'be' a dog. A problem with communicating with any non-human being, whether it be octopi, whale, cat or extra terrestrial. It seems to be a human thing that people can't just sit, observe and interpret the world around them as it is. Everything needs to be explained!"

Not everyone chose cats and dogs, though. One reader wrote, "I would want to know my horse's backstory."

Several other commenters mentioned octopuses , with one commenter saying, "I’m disappointed that octopi weren't included on the list. I've read that they are incredibly intelligent , interact with humans and are able to think and plan. Also they can shape shift and change color and patterns. I love my dogs but I don't imagine they are capable of matching the observations and conversations octopi might have."

Do you agree or disagree with these readers? Let us know in the comments!