Before an asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, dinosaurs had roamed our planet for more than 160 million years.

They emerged around 230 million to 240 million years ago, during the Triassic period, when the supercontinent Pangaea had united the landmasses. As Pangaea broke apart, dinosaurs went on to inhabit continents all over the world, including what became Antarctica, which was a temperate rainforest during the Cretaceous period.

Dinosaurs lived in diverse ecosystems, from the snowy Arctic to the hot equatorial regions of Gondwana , a supercontinent in the Southern Hemisphere. As dinosaurs evolved in their different environments, they developed distinct defenses and adaptations to help them survive.

Researchers have discovered hundreds upon hundreds of dinosaur species, from the small "dwarf dinosaur" that lived on an island in Transylvania to the hulking, long-necked Dreadnoughtus in Argentina. Can you tell your dinosaurs apart? Take our quiz to find out.

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