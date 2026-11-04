When dinosaurs are sold to the highest bidder, we all lose

The sale of the Nanotyrannus "Jodi" for over $47 million shines a stark light on the commodification of Earth's history. By selling dinosaurs off to the highest bidder, we lose what makes them valuable in the first place.

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The Nanotyrannus fossil named "Jodi" was sold at auction for $47,255,000 at an auction in New York City to an unidentified buyer.
(Image credit: Matthew Sherman)
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Dinosaurs are more than extraordinary specimens with massive price tags. They are irreplaceable snapshots of our planet's history and our own human journey. When scientifically important fossils are reduced to luxury commodities, we are robbed of the evidence that makes them valuable in the first place.

On Oct. 27, a 19.6-foot-long (6 meters) skeleton of Nanotyrannus lancensis known as "Jodi" was sold at Sotheby's in New York for $47,255,000, far exceeding its $6 million to $9 million estimate. The buyer and seller were not identified. It was the latest in a string of multimillion-dollar dinosaur auctions, following the $50.1 million sale of a T. rex (Gus) in July and the $44.6 million sale of a Stegosaurus (Apex) in 2024.

Kristi Curry Rogers
Kristi Curry Rogers

Kristi Curry Rogers is the DeWitt Wallace Professor of Biology and Geology at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. A vertebrate paleontologist, her research focuses on the evolution, growth, and biology of dinosaurs, particularly giant sauropods. She has conducted extensive fieldwork in Madagascar, Argentina, Zimbabwe, and North America studying the fossil record of Cretaceous dinosaurs and the ecosystems in which they lived. She is the President-Elect of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.

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