An amusement park on Mount Vernon? The agency tasked to protect cultural heritage just abdicated its responsibilities, opening the door for federal agencies to wipe out our past

Proposed federal rule changes would eliminate the requirement for public feedback and consultation with key parties like Tribal Nations and ultimately lead to the destruction of much of our cultural heritage. There's still time to weigh in.

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A view of a gravesite with various gray tombstones
Little Big Horn in Montana is a site of immense cultural and historical significance, yet it would not be protected under section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act if proposed rule changes go through.
(Image credit: Tom Williams via Getty Images)

In July, a government agency tasked with protecting our cultural heritage abdicated its responsibility, voting to further industry's pursuit of profit over protecting sites of cultural significance. The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP), the only federal agency whose sole mission is promoting preservation of America’s historic places, voted to advance a proposed new rule that would make sweeping changes to how Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act is implemented. By doing so, the Council is opening the door for federal agencies to bulldoze sacred Indigenous sites and important archaeological sites.

Section 106 requires federal agencies to assess the effects of their actions — or the actions they license or permit — on historic, archaeological, and cultural properties listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, agencies must attempt, to the extent possible, to minimize harmful effects on these significant places. The rules governing Section 106 have been in place since 1974. As part of that framework, the government is legally required to consult with Tribal Nations about projects that may destroy or damage their sacred places or culturally significant resources.

Joe Watkins
Joe Watkins
Senior Consultant

Dr. Joe Watkins, a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, is Senior Consultant with Archaeological and Cultural Education Consultants in Tucson, Arizona. He is Past President of the Board of Directors of the Society for American Archaeology (2018-2021) and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Plains Anthropological Society and the Society for America Archaeology. He has published more than 100 book chapters or articles; his books include Indigenous Archaeology: American Indian Values and Scientific Practice and Indigenizing Japan: Ainu Past, Present, and Future. In 2025, he received the Society for American Archaeology’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

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