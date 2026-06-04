Archaeologists study the International Space Station and Everest to figure out 'how humans adapt in this impossible place where we have no business going'

Archaeologists are turning their attention and research skills to far-flung places on the Earth and beyond, discovering new information about how humans survive in extreme environments.

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baskets of trash on mount everest
Plastic bottles and other garbage can be seen in woven baskets at Everest base camp in the Himalayas.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most archaeologists study the things that past people left behind to recreate a picture of a bygone culture. Researchers are now applying those same archaeological techniques to more modern — and extreme — environments.

Justin Walsh, an archaeologist at Chapman University in California, is an innovator in the field of "space archaeology," or the study of human activity in the space environment, defined as 100 kilometers [62 miles] above Earth and beyond. Since the founding of the ISS Archaeological Project in 2015, Walsh has been studying how astronauts experience the International Space Station. Shawn Graham, a digital archaeologist at Carleton University in Canada, joined the project in 2023.