Universities should not be adopting AI to automate their own absurdities

The promise of AI automation to fix the administrative problems facing universities is a fallacy. These systems will only increase the burdens of already-struggling institutions.

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A miniature shows a woman sitting behind a desk with piles of paper around her
Universities risk increasing bureaucracy by introducing AI to their administrative systems.
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Universities are at a critical point as students and faculty embrace the use of AI. Already, universities like Harvard are introducing courses that feature an AI avatar as an "instructor."

The promises AI offers higher education are familiar: an increase in efficiency as a consequence of less administration, more teaching coverage, better feedback and smarter assessment. But introducing artificial intelligence (AI) systems in an attempt to fix these problems is not the answer. If anything, AI systems will magnify and speed up the bureaucracy that is driving universities' decline.

Akhil Bhardwaj
Akhil Bhardwaj
Associate Professor of Strategy and Organization at the University of Bath

Akhil Bhardwaj is an Associate Professor of Strategy and Organization at the University of Bath, UK. He studies extreme events, which range from organizational disasters to radical innovation. Akhil is interested in the epistemological problem of understanding the underlying dynamics that lead up to these events. He also studies how thinking can be improved as well as the implications of AI adoption in the context of strategic management, entrepreneurship, and high-risk systems. His work is philosophically grounded in pragmatism. Prior to joining academia, Akhil has worked as an engineer and manager at CAT., Inc and consulted as a SOX compliance analyst in the U.S.

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