AI giants are one big mistake away from catastrophe. They could learn a lot from the nuclear industry.

AI companies know they are being held hostage by each other, and that they need to take action to self-regulate before they suffer major reputational and legal consequences. There is a blueprint on how they can do it.

Akhil Bhardwaj&#039;s avatar
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a robot hand hitting a red button
The core governance problem for AI companies shares similarities with the nuclear industry, which managed to self-regulate.
(Image credit: Andrey Suslov/Getty Images)
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The largest artificial intelligence (AI) firms increasingly understand that they are hostages of one another. If one firm pushes ahead recklessly, others may feel compelled to follow. If one deploys a dangerous model without adequate safeguards, others may see it as a green light to do the same.

The debate over AI has centered on what governments should do to regulate this frontier technology. That remains essential. But a more immediate question is emerging: Can the companies building these powerful systems take action independently before they lose credibility and suffer legal consequences?

Akhil Bhardwaj
Akhil Bhardwaj
Associate Professor of Strategy and Organization at the University of Bath

Akhil Bhardwaj is an Associate Professor of Strategy and Organization at the University of Bath, UK. He studies extreme events, which range from organizational disasters to radical innovation. Akhil is interested in the epistemological problem of understanding the underlying dynamics that lead up to these events. He also studies how thinking can be improved as well as the implications of AI adoption in the context of strategic management, entrepreneurship, and high-risk systems. His work is philosophically grounded in pragmatism. Prior to joining academia, Akhil has worked as an engineer and manager at CAT., Inc and consulted as a SOX compliance analyst in the U.S.

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