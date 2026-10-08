OpenAI claims we've entered the AGI era — has GPT-6 Astra really demonstrated general intelligence?

OpenAI says its newly launched GPT-6 Astra model brings humanity to the threshold of AGI, but external evaluators argue that inflated lab metrics and opaque testing obscure its true reliability.

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Tech executives are now claiming we've reached AGI, but scientists aren't so sure that we can even tell.
(Image credit: Yuichiro Chino via Getty Images)

OpenAI representatives claim that the recent launch of one of its latest models, GPT-6 Astra, marks the beginning of the artificial general intelligence (AGI) era — a hypothetical scenario in which artificial intelligence (AI) can learn and reason like humans. Following very recent claims from technology executives that we've now reached this milestone, how likely is this claim to stand up to scrutiny?

Amid revelations that safety concerns have forced the company to abandon the planned rollout of GPT-6.1 Astra, independent researchers and benchmark creators warn that GPT-6 Astra's record-breaking scores rely on heavy prompt optimization rather than true general intelligence. This comes as experts warn about the risks of future AI systems and AI executives jointly call for a slowdown in AI research.

Adam Shepherd
Adam Shepherd

Adam Shepherd has been a journalist for over 10 years, covering areas including enterprise technology, business events, media and podcasting. His byline has appeared in publications including C&IT, IT Pro, Campaign, and more.

His professional work frequently explores the practical applications of emerging digital trends, and he has a particular passion for new advancements in computing.

Combining research-backed insights with in-depth analysis, Adam strives to present complex subjects in an insightful, approachable manner. In his personal life, he maintains an interest in programming and video games.

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