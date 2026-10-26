Mold gold cape: A 3,900-year-old accessory that's one of the finest examples of prehistoric goldwork ever found

The stunningly detailed gold cape is unique in Europe and may have belonged to a high-ranking woman.

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a gold accessory shaped like a cape against a black background

The gold accessory was found in a Bronze Age grave near the town of Mold in Wales.

(Image credit: Alamy)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Mold gold cape

What it is: A hammered gold accessory

Where it is from: Bryn yr Ellyllon (Goblins' Hill), Wales

When it was made: Circa 1900 to 1600 B.C.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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