Urn with jaguars and skulls: A 1,400-year-old burial container depicting a deceased ruler's arrival to the Maya underworld

This 1,400-year-old Maya urn features skulls, underworld gods, and a deceased ancestor dressed like a jaguar.

Kristina Killgrove&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 2 min read
a ceramic urn with a person dressed like a jaguar surrounded by four human skulls
This burial urn depicts a person, accompanied by skulls, as they are received into the Maya underworld.
(Image credit: The Walters Art Museum; (CC0 1.0 Universal))

a ceramic urn depicting a person wearing a jaguar costume surrounded by four human skulls

This burial urn depicts a person, accompanied by skulls, as they are received into the Maya underworld.

(Image credit: The Walters Art Museum; (CC0 1.0 Universal))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Urn with jaguars and skulls

What it is: A ceramic burial urn

Where it is from: Guatemala

When it was made: Circa A.D. 600 to 900

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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