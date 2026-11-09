Did human sacrifice help lower violence? New research in Peru leaves intriguing question

In a key coastal area of Peru, violence was low despite the practice of human sacrifice.

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A person in a white hardhat kneels in a large pit filled with bones and round vases.
An archaeologist excavates 1,500-year-old skeletal remains at the town of Huanchaco in northern Peru in 2018. Some of the remains found at the site are from people who were sacrificed.
(Image credit: CELSO ROLDAN via Getty Images)
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Despite engaging in human sacrifice, the people who lived in the Lambayeque Valley of northern Peru had low levels of violence, a new study of their remains finds.

Human sacrifice occurred in the valley over the millennia. It's thought that at least some of these mass sacrifices were attempts to appease the gods in the wake of El Niño, a periodic weather phenomenon that can lead to intense rains and flooding in Peru and droughts in other parts of South and Central America.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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