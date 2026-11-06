For centuries, Mars has been seen as a potential place for future human settlements. But long-duration space travel comes with serious risks to astronauts' health , including those resulting from cosmic radiation and the effects of microgravity .

A new study found that rats that were exposed to radiation similar to what astronauts might encounter during a Mars mission developed more scar tissue around their hearts' small blood vessels compared with a control group. Although the findings haven't been validated in humans, the results contribute to growing concerns about the potential effects of long-haul space missions on astronauts' health.

Given these new findings, Live Science asked its readers whether they'd travel to the Red Planet , despite these potential health risks. Over 240 readers weighed in, with 65% picking "No, I don't think the risks are worth it."

Interestingly enough, the comments reflect a slightly different trend. One reader wrote, "Any pioneers who travel to Mars will be facing the prospect of death and never coming back. Even if they make it back, there are any number of health issues that could come up. These risks have not stopped people from exploring throughout human history. The bigger question is who to send?"

Other commenters echoed this sentiment, with another reader posting, "Explorers in the past have always been exposed to unusual risks; without the risk takers we would still believe the world is flat ."

Beyond the feelings that Mars will be explored anyway, despite the health risks, other commenters highlighted the cost of these missions, with one reader stating, "Sending flesh water balloons to Mars is ridiculous. For the cost of one human on Mars, we could literally probe the entire solar system and map/sample/rove every planet and every major Moon."

Others highlighted the mental and emotional cost of a trip to Mars. "As a devoted sci-fi fan for decades, I always wished I could go into space," another reader noted. "Now that I am 77 years old, I realize I would miss the outdoors. The wind and trees, the birdsong and sweet grass under my feet would be a devastating loss. Let the brave explorers go instead. Life is too brief to leave this planet for the uncertainty and dangers of space travel."

Do you agree with these readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!