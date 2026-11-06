'Life is too brief to leave this planet': Live Science readers share whether they'd go to Mars, despite health risks

Live Science readers respond to a recent poll about whether they'd visit the Red Planet even with potential health risks.

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An illustration of a cartoon person in a spacesuit on Mars
Live Science readers share whether they'd visit Mars, even with potential health risks.
(Image credit: VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)
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For centuries, Mars has been seen as a potential place for future human settlements. But long-duration space travel comes with serious risks to astronauts' health, including those resulting from cosmic radiation and the effects of microgravity.

A new study found that rats that were exposed to radiation similar to what astronauts might encounter during a Mars mission developed more scar tissue around their hearts' small blood vessels compared with a control group. Although the findings haven't been validated in humans, the results contribute to growing concerns about the potential effects of long-haul space missions on astronauts' health.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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