Life's Little Mysteries

Could we ever create artificial gravity on a spaceship?

Microgravity poses severe health risks for astronauts. But could there be a solution?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A person lies on a circular platform with arrows showing movement of direction
A person sits inside a Human Eccentric Rotator Device used to simulate artificial gravity in space.
(Image credit: Torin K. Clark)

Among the many risks astronauts face during long-haul spaceflight, an extended stay in microgravity is one of the most consequential for long-term health, with effects on vision, bones, muscles and many other aspects of the body.

One solution might be artificial gravity —‬ some way to create forces similar to Earth's gravity on a spaceship, akin to the giant rotating ring from Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

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Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Live Science Contributor

Ashley Hamer Pritchard is a contributing writer for Live Science who has written about everything from space and quantum physics to health and psychology. She's the host of the podcast Taboo Science and the former host of Curiosity Daily from Discovery. She has also written for the YouTube channels SciShow and It's Okay to Be Smart. With a master's degree in jazz saxophone from the University of North Texas, Ashley has an unconventional background that gives her science writing a unique perspective and an outsider's point of view.

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