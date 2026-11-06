Scientists removed the glare from a James Webb telescope image — and unmasked a hidden planet

Using machine learning, astronomers developed a new way of looking at James Webb telescope data that allows far-off planets to emerge from their star's glare.

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Two images side by side show pixelated white dots against a dark purple background.
James Webb Space Telescope observations of the star 51 Eridani seen before (left) and after (right) the team's new model was used to clean up starlight.
(Image credit: Rodrigo Ferrer-Chavez.)
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When it comes to spotting planets orbiting distant stars, the biggest hurdle is often separating the signal from the noise — specifically, trying to distinguish a planet from the stellar glare around it. That's true even for the most sophisticated telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Now, astronomers have developed a new way to spot planets that were formerly drowned out in a sea of light. Using a combination of modeling and machine learning techniques, they picked out a previously hidden giant exoplanet in data from JWST. The results were published Nov. 4 in the journal Nature.

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Joanna Thompson
Joanna Thompson
Live Science Contributor

Joanna Thompson is a science journalist and runner based in New York. She holds a B.S. in Zoology and a B.A. in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University, as well as a Master's in Science Journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Find more of her work in Scientific American, The Daily Beast, Atlas Obscura or Audubon Magazine.

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