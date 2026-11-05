Cryptic padlock from a 400-year-old shipwreck finally opened ‪—‬ but it leaves a mystery

Researchers used CT scans to crack a 400-year-old code and open a mysterious padlock that washed up in Wales with the Ann Francis treasure hoard.

Patrick Pester&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 4 min read
A photo of a brass lock surrounded by gold and silver coins from the Ann Francis treasure hoard.
The lock was part of a treasure hoard discovered on Margam beach in South Wales.
(Image credit: Amgueddfa Cymru)
0

An Elizabethan padlock has been opened for the first time in more than 400 years after researchers used X-ray imaging techniques to crack its four-letter combination.

The brass lock was part of the Ann Francis treasure hoard, named after the British merchant ship that wrecked during a storm off the coast of Wales in 1583. Researchers believe the lock once secured a chest aboard the ship, before becoming separated from whatever riches it was protecting.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.