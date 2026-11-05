1,600-year-old burial holds remains of man infected with a 'very rare' strain of leprosy in Germany

A high-status burial surprised archaeologists when they discovered leprosy in a man's bones from the fifth century.

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Published In News 4 min read
an illustration of a 5th-century man looking at a map of Europe that has a red dot on northern Germany and shows an inset of a leprosy bacterium
Archaeologists discovered an unusual strain of leprosy in the skeleton of a man who died in what is now Germany in the fifth century.
(Image credit: © Petra Horstmann, Cluster ROOTS/Uni Kiel)
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Archaeologists investigating the genomes of a dozen people buried in an abandoned Roman-era settlement in northwestern Germany have discovered a surprising organism lurking in one man's remains: a rare strain of Mycobacterium leprae, which causes leprosy.

This strain of leprosy has never been seen in this part of Europe before, which hints that the individual had traveled and interacted with people from across the Roman world. The man was buried in a wooden boat surrounded by unusual objects, indicating he was a high-status person, according to a research study.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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