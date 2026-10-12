1,200-year-old burial in Latvia holds people who died of 'sharp force' injuries, possibly from a Viking raid

A 1,200-year-old burial in Latvia holds the remains of a father, son and four others, a group that may have been victims of Viking raid.

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A close up of a half unearthed skull and its corresponding skeleton.
Archaeologists have analyzed a burial with six people in Latvia who may have been killed during a Viking raid 1,200 years ago. Above are the remains of an individual whose arms had been slightly bent and placed above the head.
(Image credit: Gerhards, G. et al. Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports (2026) Copyright Elsevier.)

Six people buried in a single grave in Latvia more than 1,000 years ago may have been killed in a bloody Viking raid, a new study suggests.

Genetic research into the deceased — four men, a boy and a girl — reveals family connections: The boy was the son of one of the men, while another man was a third-degree relative, perhaps a first cousin or great uncle, the researchers found.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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