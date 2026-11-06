Perfectly preserved owl fossil from 47 million years ago could help to solve a major evolutionary mystery

A stunning fossil owl from Germany that has its last meal preserved in its stomach helped researchers to narrow down the time when these birds mostly became active at night.

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Two pictures of an owl fossil. The picture on the left shows the remains of a cockroach in the owl&#039;s stomach.
An exceptionally well-preserved owl fossil from the Messel Pit in Germany sheds new light on when owls became nocturnal.
(Image credit: Mayr et al. 2026. (CC BY 4.0))
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A fledgling owl that lived 47 million years ago in what is now Germany offers tantalizing new clues about when most of these birds became nocturnal, a new study shows. The discovery brings researchers one step closer to finally solving the biggest mystery about these birds.

The young owl is a newly described species named Masillastrix blattophaga. Researchers unearthed the almost perfectly preserved bird in 2025 in the Messel Pit, an ancient lake surrounded by a forest that is now the richest fossil site in the world for understanding life in the Eocene epoch (56 million to 34 million years ago). The skull is missing, but the rest of the fossil was so well preserved that researchers found the owl's last meal in its stomach: a greenish-blue, iridescent cockroach.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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